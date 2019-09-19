Centre to invite bids for commercial coal mining in December: Pralhad Joshi

The centre aims to begin the process of holding the first round of commercial coal mining auctions December end, Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the National Geoscience Awards 2018 prize distribution ceremony, Joshi said, “The opening up of Foreign Direct Investment in the coal mining sector will boost growth and prospects. We are going to call for bids for the first round of commercial coal mining auctions in December.”

In a bid to boost production, the centre allowed private companies to mine coal for commercial use in February 2018.