The Central Government is likely to move official amendments to Competition (Amendment) Bill 2022 during the next week of the ongoing budget session to incorporate some of the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance.

The Union Cabinet had on January 24 approved the proposal mooted by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to move official amendments in light of certain recommendations made by the House Panel.

As per sources privy to developments, the Government has rejected the proposal of the Panel to incorporate ‘effects’ based approach in the Competition Act for examining the cases of abuse of dominance.

Presently, the law does not require competition watchdog to establish ‘actual effects’ of the anti-competitive conduct of dominant undertakings. Introduction of effects based doctrine was a key demand of big tech industry and the representatives of the sector deposed before the Parliamentary panel seeking its incorporation into the law.

The Competition (amendment) Bill 2022 — which proposes many substantive, procedural and institutional changes — was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 5 last year. This is the first time the government is going in for comprehensive changes to the Competition law since its coming into force in 2009.

Although the government is not bound to accept and incorporate the recommendations given by the Standing Committee, the government has found merit in some.

The Competition (amendment) Bill 2022 seeks to, among other things, broaden the scope of anti-competitive agreements; reduce time limit for approval of mergers & acquisitions from the existing 210 days to 150 days; introduce deal value threshold as an additional criteria for notifying M&As to capture killer acquisitions in digital markets which were hitherto falling below the notification criteria due to asset and revenue light business models of new age companies; provide limitation period of three years for filing cases relating to anti-competitive agreements and abuse of dominant position; introduce settlement & commitment framework; deepen scope of inter-regulatory consultations; incentivize parties in an ongoing cartel investigations in terms of lesser penalty to disclose information regarding other cartels (leniency plus).

The Parliamentary Panel headed by Jayant Sinha had made a slew of recommendations to the Bill, including periodic revision of basic deal value threshold of ₹2,000 crore and its indexation to inflation; retention of existing overall time limit of 210 days for CCI to assess M&A deals; and the controversial one of requiring the CCI to establish ‘effects’ of anti competitive conduct of dominant undertakings.

Statement of objects and reasons for amendment in the original bill says it is being done with a view to provide regulatory certainty and trust-based business environment. Initial provisions included changes in certain definitions like “enterprise”, “relevant product market”, “Group”, “Control”, etc., to provide clarity in various provisions.

