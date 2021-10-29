Centre's fiscal deficit touches 35% of annual target at H1-end

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The union government's fiscal deficit has worked out to be ₹5.26 lakh crore or 35 per cent of the budget estimates at the end of September 2021, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.
The current fiscal deficit figures appear much better than the previous financial year when it had soared to 114.8 per cent of the estimates mainly because of a jump in expenditure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.
In absolute terms, the CGA said that the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was ₹5,26,851 crore at the end of August.
For the current financial year, the government expects the deficit at 6.8 per cent of GDP or ₹15,06,812 crore.
As per the data, the central government's total receipts stood at ₹10.99 lakh crore or 55.6 per cent of corresponding budget estimates (BE) 2021-22 up to September 2021. The total receipts were 25.2 per cent of the BE of 2020-21 during the corresponding period of the last financial year.
Of the total receipts, the tax revenue was ₹9.2 lakh crore or 59.6 per cent of BE. The tax revenue was only 28 per cent of BE of 2020-21 in the year-ago period.
The CGA data further said the central government's total expenditure at the end of the first half of the fiscal year stood at ₹16.26 lakh crore or 46.7 per cent of the current fiscal's BE.
Of the total expenditure, out of ₹13,96,666 crore was on revenue account, and ₹2,29,351 crore was on capital account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, ₹3,63,757 crore was of interest payments, and ₹1,80,959 crore was on account of major subsidies.
The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), better than 9.5 per cent projected in the revised estimates in the budget in February.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...