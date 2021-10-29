Centre's fiscal deficit touches 35% of annual target at H1-end

The union government's fiscal deficit has worked out to be ₹5.26 lakh crore or 35 per cent of the budget estimates at the end of September 2021, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

The current fiscal deficit figures appear much better than the previous financial year when it had soared to 114.8 per cent of the estimates mainly because of a jump in expenditure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In absolute terms, the CGA said that the fiscal deficit or gap between expenditure and revenue was ₹5,26,851 crore at the end of August.

For the current financial year, the government expects the deficit at 6.8 per cent of GDP or ₹15,06,812 crore.

As per the data, the central government's total receipts stood at ₹10.99 lakh crore or 55.6 per cent of corresponding budget estimates (BE) 2021-22 up to September 2021. The total receipts were 25.2 per cent of the BE of 2020-21 during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Of the total receipts, the tax revenue was ₹9.2 lakh crore or 59.6 per cent of BE. The tax revenue was only 28 per cent of BE of 2020-21 in the year-ago period.

The CGA data further said the central government's total expenditure at the end of the first half of the fiscal year stood at ₹16.26 lakh crore or 46.7 per cent of the current fiscal's BE.

Of the total expenditure, out of ₹13,96,666 crore was on revenue account, and ₹2,29,351 crore was on capital account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, ₹3,63,757 crore was of interest payments, and ₹1,80,959 crore was on account of major subsidies.

The fiscal deficit for 2020-21 was 9.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), better than 9.5 per cent projected in the revised estimates in the budget in February.