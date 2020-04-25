CEO Reading List: April 25, 2020

Shops yes, malls no

‘Standalone’ shops selling non-essentials get lockdown exemption.

Open up

Industrialists urged the TN CM to ease the lockdown.

Where’s the package

The CII called for urgent relief measures by way of fiscal stimulus.

Need approval

India moved FDI from China to the approval list and stuck to its guns.

Tech connection

But can we do without the money?

Fair value

The valuation assigned to Reliance Jio by Facebook is fine, says analysts

Finance Bill 2020

What’s change in Income Tax?

Shutting shop

Franklin Templeton India shook up the debt markets with a decision to wind up 6 large managed credit schemes.

Back to biz

Big businesses are looking into how they can get the wheels whirring again while fighting COVID.

Warming up

Dishwasher makers are looking forward to consumers flocking to them post lockdown.

No go

Container freight operators are saying a government diktat on waiving charges is not applicable to them.

Hello India

South Korean companies may look to enter India after logging off China

Spending shrink

IT discretionary spends will be hit post COVID says CRISIL

Office 2.0

How will workplaces change after COVID?

Back again

A study of CXOs found they were confident of getting back in business in 12 months.

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan