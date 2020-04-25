CEO Reading List: April 25, 2020

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Shops yes, malls no
‘Standalone’ shops selling non-essentials get lockdown exemption.
Read more: MHA allows local shops to open but no exemptions for malls
Open up
Industrialists urged the TN CM to ease the lockdown.
Read more: Industrialists urge TN govt for partial opening of manufacturing units
Where’s the package
The CII called for urgent relief measures by way of fiscal stimulus.
Read more: Covid-19: CII calls for urgent across-the-board fiscal stimulus
Need approval
India moved FDI from China to the approval list and stuck to its guns.
Read more: India ready to fight China at WTO, but won’t budge on FDI restrictions
Tech connection
But can we do without the money?
How China dominates tech investments in India
Fair value
The valuation assigned to Reliance Jio by Facebook is fine, says analysts
Read more: Reliance-Facebook deal: Valuation on expected lines, say analysts
Finance Bill 2020
What’s change in Income Tax?
Read more: Finance Act 2020: Subtle yet significant changes in income-tax rules
Shutting shop
Franklin Templeton India shook up the debt markets with a decision to wind up 6 large managed credit schemes.
Read more: Franklin Templeton winds up six debt funds. All that investors need to know
Back to biz
Big businesses are looking into how they can get the wheels whirring again while fighting COVID.
Read more: Post lockdown: Big units get ready, MSMEs see roadblocks to restart
Warming up
Dishwasher makers are looking forward to consumers flocking to them post lockdown.
Read more: Lockdown blues: Indian consumers may finally warm up to dishwashers
No go
Container freight operators are saying a government diktat on waiving charges is not applicable to them.
Read more: Maritime logistics players openly defy Shipping Ministry order on waiving charges
Hello India
South Korean companies may look to enter India after logging off China
Read more: ‘South Korean firms exiting China will look at India as an alternative destination’
Spending shrink
IT discretionary spends will be hit post COVID says CRISIL
Read more: Most clients will defer discretionary IT spending this fiscal, says Crisil
Office 2.0
How will workplaces change after COVID?
Read more:New elevator etiquette, desk manners: Welcome to the post-Covid workplace
Back again
A study of CXOs found they were confident of getting back in business in 12 months.
Read more: CXOs expect economy to bounce back in under 12 months
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...