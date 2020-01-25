CEO Reading List: January 25, 2020

Epidemic worries

China’s coronavirus epidemic had claimed 41 lives and affected a reported 1287 people by Friday, leading to the Chinese government locking down 13 cities.

China coronavirus afflictions claim 41 lives, nearly 1300 confirmed cases, 237 critical

Travel advisory

Here are the precautions you need to take if you’re jetting around

Travelling to the Asia-Pacific region? Here's a travel advisory on the Coronavirus outbreak

Target per capita

More than setting its sights on a $5 trillion size, India needs to aspire to lift its per capita income to $12,000, said Dr C Rangarajan at the BL pre-budget event.

Also read | India needs to clock 9% growth over 5 years to achieve a $5 trillion economy: C Rangarajan

Skill gap

Unemployment is a skills issue, says Bibek Debroy of the Economic Advisory Council.

Gap between education and skillset affecting employability: Bibek Debroy

Realty check

Uncertainty over Amaravati as the State capital has hurt property prices in the city.

Realty check: AP capital moves have hit private and govt investments

Slipping taxes

Forget falling short of targets, India’s direct tax mop-up is likely to decline from last year’s levels say tax officials.

Direct tax mop-up to fall this year for the first time in two decades

Wait it out

The India growth slowdown is temporary, says the IMF chief, while also admitting that India’s growth downgrade has hurt global growth.

Growth slowdown in India is temporary, says IMF chief

Still in the game

With the Ruchi Soya acquisition, Patanjali is setting its sights high and wants to see its turnover top HUL’s.

We will beat Hindustan Unilever’s turnover next fiscal: Baba Ramdev

Data gaps

Why did only 9 crore farmers register for PM KISAN when there are a reported 14.5 crore farmers in the country?

How many farmers are there in India? Government has no clue

Monsoon promise

After excess rains in the post-monsoon season of 2019, 2020 looks promising too.

First look: India may have a good monsoon in 2020

Compiled by Aarati Krishnan