CEO Reading List: January 25, 2020

Comfort stations to the rescue
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
Epidemic worries
China’s coronavirus epidemic had claimed 41 lives and affected a reported 1287 people by Friday, leading to the Chinese government locking down 13 cities.
China coronavirus afflictions claim 41 lives, nearly 1300 confirmed cases, 237 critical
Here are the precautions you need to take if you’re jetting around
Travelling to the Asia-Pacific region? Here's a travel advisory on the Coronavirus outbreak
More than setting its sights on a $5 trillion size, India needs to aspire to lift its per capita income to $12,000, said Dr C Rangarajan at the BL pre-budget event.
Also read | India needs to clock 9% growth over 5 years to achieve a $5 trillion economy: C Rangarajan
Unemployment is a skills issue, says Bibek Debroy of the Economic Advisory Council.
Gap between education and skillset affecting employability: Bibek Debroy
Uncertainty over Amaravati as the State capital has hurt property prices in the city.
Realty check: AP capital moves have hit private and govt investments
Forget falling short of targets, India’s direct tax mop-up is likely to decline from last year’s levels say tax officials.
Direct tax mop-up to fall this year for the first time in two decades
The India growth slowdown is temporary, says the IMF chief, while also admitting that India’s growth downgrade has hurt global growth.
Growth slowdown in India is temporary, says IMF chief
With the Ruchi Soya acquisition, Patanjali is setting its sights high and wants to see its turnover top HUL’s.
We will beat Hindustan Unilever’s turnover next fiscal: Baba Ramdev
Why did only 9 crore farmers register for PM KISAN when there are a reported 14.5 crore farmers in the country?
How many farmers are there in India? Government has no clue
After excess rains in the post-monsoon season of 2019, 2020 looks promising too.
First look: India may have a good monsoon in 2020
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
