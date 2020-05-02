CEO’s Reading List: May 2, 2020

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Centre has dashed hopes for a lock-down lifting by extending it with selective concessions for green and orange zones.
CRISIL thinks the extended lock-down can trim India’s GDP by 4 per cent. Permanently!
Exports may recover with graded exit says EEPC.
Former RBI governor argues the recovery will be V shaped because there has been no capital destruction.
India’s annual energy demand falls by 0.6 per cent for every week of lockdown says a report.
Reliance is considering a rights to veer from petrochem to consumer
Over 2.5 lakh workers in the US are staring at their Visas expiring.
HUL reported lower profits with declining volumes in Q4
Nielsen thinks FMCGs will grow volumes by 5-6 per cent in 2020 instead of the earlier 9-10 per cent.
But insurance seems to have thrived.
India may be weighing a proposal to rejoin RCEP after quitting it.
Long-overdue power reforms are being mooted in the Draft Electricity Amendment Act.
Upstream oil and gas is one sector where investments are all set to boom.
V Sumantran looks at what’s ahead for the auto industry post COVID
India won’t find it easy to challenge China even after COVID, argues R Seshasayee.
Funding for start-ups is drying up
Indians are searching furiously for retail outlets near them and for upskilling opportunities says a Google report.
Compiled by Aarati Krishnan
