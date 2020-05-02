CEO’s Reading List: May 2, 2020

Economy

Afraid you’ve missed some important economic news this week? Catch up with this curated list of BL’s popular big picture stories

The Centre has dashed hopes for a lock-down lifting by extending it with selective concessions for green and orange zones.

Permanent loss

CRISIL thinks the extended lock-down can trim India’s GDP by 4 per cent. Permanently!

Set to revive?

Exports may recover with graded exit says EEPC.

V shaped

Former RBI governor argues the recovery will be V shaped because there has been no capital destruction.

Demand decline

India’s annual energy demand falls by 0.6 per cent for every week of lockdown says a report.

Rights ahead

Reliance is considering a rights to veer from petrochem to consumer

No green card

Over 2.5 lakh workers in the US are staring at their Visas expiring.

Low key results

HUL reported lower profits with declining volumes in Q4

Growth forecast

Nielsen thinks FMCGs will grow volumes by 5-6 per cent in 2020 instead of the earlier 9-10 per cent.

Extra cover

But insurance seems to have thrived.

Rethink

India may be weighing a proposal to rejoin RCEP after quitting it.

Re-energised

Long-overdue power reforms are being mooted in the Draft Electricity Amendment Act.

Revving up

Upstream oil and gas is one sector where investments are all set to boom.

COVID reset

V Sumantran looks at what’s ahead for the auto industry post COVID

India won’t find it easy to challenge China even after COVID, argues R Seshasayee.

Shrinking funds

Funding for start-ups is drying up

Searching

Indians are searching furiously for retail outlets near them and for upskilling opportunities says a Google report.

