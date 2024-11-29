The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the charges of bribery and fraud against Gautam Adani was a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice and no request on the case had been received by the Indian government from the US side

“This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed,” said Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, MEA, at a press briefing on Friday. This was the first time the Indian government reacted on the matter since Adani got indicted in New York by US authorities on November 20.

Responding to whether the US served summons or warrant in the Adani case, Jaiswal said India had not received such a request.

“Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits,” Jaiswal said.

“We have not received any request on this case from the US side,” he added.

Last week, Indian industrialist Gautam Adani and seven others were indicted for bribery and fraud by US prosecutors, and arrest warrants were issued for him and his nephew, for their alleged roles in bribing officials to secure power supply deals in a scheme worth an estimated $265 million.

The Adani Group, in a statement, denied the allegations and said it would seek all possible legal recourse.