Chennai-based start-ups emerge winners in Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2020

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Chennai-based startups — Adiuvo Diagnostics Pvt Ltd and Planys Technologies Pvt Ltd — were the winner and runner of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2020, one of India’s longest running hardware start-up incubation programmes.
Twelve of India’s top start-ups were selected among dozens of applicants for incubation in areas of technology, business and intellectual property rights. Three winners were chosen after completing the annual incubation cycle.
Adiuvo Diagnostics won for their solution for early disease detection through optoelectronics was the winner of the 2020 cohort, bagging an award of ₹ 65 lakh.
Planys Technologies and the third placed Wellnesys Technologies (US/Hyderabad) with their innovative technology offerings in underwater robotic inspection and digital healthcare respectively, were the first and second runners-up, winning awards of ₹50 lakh and ₹35 lakh, respectively, says a release from Qualcomm.
The finalists will also get patent-filing incentives: Guidance through IPR workshops and reimbursements for patent filings of up to ₹1.6 lakh for a full utility patent application filed with either the India PTO or US PTO, for up to two patent filings, the release said.
