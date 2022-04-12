Chidambaram contests FM’s stand on expenditure

Continuing the war of words with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over government spending for development, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram maintained that the proportion of any head of expenditure to total expenditure has fallen from an average of nine per cent under the UPA to five per cent under the NDA.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said on Tuesday that Sitharaman, regrettably, thinks that the average Indian has below-average Intelligence in understanding numbers relating to finances. “She has tweeted that her government spent ₹90.9 lakh crore on developmental expenditure in eight years compared to ₹49.2 lakh crore spent by the UPA government in 10 years,” he said and added that the Finance Minister’s arithmetic is correct but her mathematical conclusion is wrong.

Chidambaram said the size of the Budget is bigger every year. “Total expenditure is bigger every year. Developmental expenditure or social services expenditure will also be bigger every year!,” he tweeted.

He added that the correct mathematical analysis will require the FM to compare the ‘proportion’ of any head of expenditure to total expenditure. “Such a comparison will reveal that, as a proportion, social services expenditure has plummeted after 2014-15. The FM’s numbers are in the RBI’s Handbook of Statistics. It will show that the proportion has fallen from an average of nine per cent of total expenditure under UPA to an average of five per cent of total expenditure under NDA,” the former Finance Minister said.