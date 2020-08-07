Economy

China July copper imports surge to record high 762,211 tonnes

Reuters August 7 | Updated on August 07, 2020 Published on August 07, 2020

Up 82 per cent over that in July 2019

China's copper imports surged for a second straight month to a record high in July, customs data released on Friday showed, buoyed by favourable international prices and strong demand in the world's top consumer of the metal.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and copper products into China were 762,211 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was up 16.1 per cent from the previous record of 656,483 tonnes set in June and up 81.5 per cent from 420,000 tonnes in July 2019.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 07, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Keeping locusts away, the herbal way