China July copper imports surge to record high 762,211 tonnes

China's copper imports surged for a second straight month to a record high in July, customs data released on Friday showed, buoyed by favourable international prices and strong demand in the world's top consumer of the metal.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and copper products into China were 762,211 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was up 16.1 per cent from the previous record of 656,483 tonnes set in June and up 81.5 per cent from 420,000 tonnes in July 2019.