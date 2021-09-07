Chip shortage impacts auto retail sales in August

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) drastically cutting down production due to unavailability of semi-conductors, shortage of containers and high metal prices, customers, for the first time, may not get a vehicle of their choice and lucrative schemes during this festive season.
Ultra-frequent price increase is also keeping entry-level buyers at bay, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) said on Tuesday.
“Auto dealers are facing the most challenging phase of their business careers as Covid-19 after-effect continues to play spoil-sport. While demand was a challenge until last year, supply is becoming a bigger problem at present due to shortage of semi-conductors, even though there is high demand for passenger vehicles,” Vinkesh Gulati, President, FADA, said.
In its monthly data, FADA said PV retail sales in August declined by more than three per cent on a monthly basis to 2,53,363 units as compared with 2,61,744 units in July.
Two-wheeler sales in August declined by 14 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to 9,76,051 units as against 11,32,611 units in July.
“Customers especially at the bottom of the pyramid are shifting their priority to saving instead of spending. This will, hence, keep demand for two-wheelers a concern. With educational institutions slowly opening up, a ray of hope can be seen for an improved demand in two-wheeler category in coming months,” FADA said.
Both the commercial vehicle (CV) and three-wheeler retail sales grew on the monthly basis.
While CV sales grew to 53,150 units in August as compared with 52,130 units in July, three-wheeler sales rose to 30,410 units in August as against 27,904 units in the previous month.
