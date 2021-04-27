CII sets up taskforce on oxygen supply chains

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday said it has formed a taskforce on Oxygen supply chain to work with Central and State Governments to augment supplies.
The taskforce will work “on domestic capacity enhancement and imports, logistical issues between States including issues of transportation, non-availability of cylinders, and policy-level interventions,” the industry group said in a statement.
“The taskforce has made some critical propositions to government to use direct vessels to import the liquid oxygen, removing logistical bottlenecks, reduce the transit -time, fast unloading of containers, ensuring speedy clearances and transport to the destinations through green corridors, augmenting capacity to produce additional oxygen using supercritical process, among others,” Seshagiri Rao MVS, Chairman, CII Task Force on Oxygen Supply Chain and Joint Managing Director and Group CFO, JSW Steel Ltd, said in the statement.
“The taskforce has also suggested that government could explore G2G mechanisms for getting support in the current health emergency with friendly countries,” he said.
