CII to support investments in J&K

New Delhi, August 9 Industry body CII on Friday assured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the industry body will support investment activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre recently removed the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has carved out two Union Territories (UTs) — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. “We would like to see investment across sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. CII has stated to the government and the Finance Minister that CII would support initiative for investment in the UT,” said Uday Kotak, CII President-designate and MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

He was talking to reporters after an interaction between CII members and Sitharaman on various aspects of the economy.