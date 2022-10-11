Citizens have been the main beneficiaries of audit governance and transparency worldwide, Girish Chandra Murmu, CAG of India, has said.

Inaugurating the 3rd Conference of Supreme Audit Leaders (SAI) of BRICS countries on the theme of “Citizen Engagement in public sector audit”, Murmu said that while each nation has its own unique setting to deliver its accountability mandate, the SAIs need to increasingly engage external stakeholders to build greater trust and credibility.

However, SAIs need to test the information provided by citizens and civil society organisations, with other sources as well as the audit team’s understanding of auditee’s operating environments for objectivity and quality. Also, in the interest of transparency, SAIs must disclose the level of involvement by civil society in an audit, he added.

The CAG said that the SAIs, the world over, are expected to play a multifaceted role in the achievement of SDGs, ranging from assessing the preparedness and planning to monitoring and recommending corrective actions and that SAIs should play a fundamental role towards the achievement of the SDGs as well as monitoring and giving feedback for course corrections in the achievements of these goals.

The meeting was attended by the delegation heads and their accompanying delegates from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa. They exchanged their best practices and experiences on the theme “Citizen Engagement in public sector audit,” during the meeting, showcasing the work done by their SAIs on the Citizen engagement in audit and the steps and initiatives envisaged by them in creating a better outreach and understanding with the citizens for value-added audit outcomes.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration by the SAIs of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

While concluding, the BRICS SAIs agreed to (i) reinvigorate their cooperation to reflect today’s priorities and to address contemporary challenges; (ii) work together and engage citizens in public audit to enhance accountability and transparency in areas like environment, education, health and socioeconomic development as these have become priority sectors for all the BRICS member countries; (iii) strengthen Citizen Engagement in audit by organizing seminars, meetings and workshops periodically to engage with various professional groups, academic institutes, students, think-tanks, policymakers and analysts on important issues of concern and (iv) share the outcome of their efforts in greater engagement with citizens in the Fourth BRICS SAI Leaders meeting.