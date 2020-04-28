Clean energy: Gujarat, Rajasthan shines in FY20 while Karnataka retains top slot

Amid headwinds faced by the renewable energy sector in FY20, Gujarat and Rajasthan managed to add more capacities than others, while Karnataka retained its Number One position in total installed capacity.

Gujarat’s total renewable capacity crossed the 10,000 MW mark in FY20, making it the third State after Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to have more than 10 GW of installed capacity, according to a Crisil Research report. It added the highest new capacity, of 1,934 MW, followed by Rajasthan, which added 1,911 MW, the report said.

In terms of overall solar energy capacity addition in FY20, the top three States were Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In wind energy, the top three were Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

However, Karnataka retained its leadership position in total installed capacity during the year. As on March 31, 2020, its total renewable energy installed capacity stood at 15,232 MW, against 13,845 MW as on March 31, 2019. The State has the highest installed capacity for solar at 7,278 MW, up from 6,096 MW a year ago. Its wind energy capacity is at 4,791 MW.

What helped Karnataka

“Several factors helped Karnataka retain its leadership position in renewables,” said Miren Lodha, Director, Crisil Research. “Several SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India)-led schemes have enabled commissioning of projects in the Pavagada solar park early on with the capacity of 2,050 MW of solar projects. Apart from that, the State enabled the commissioning of several rounds of solar schemes under its solar policy (Karnataka Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd-led rounds), boosting additions over the past three fiscals.”

The State has also exploited wind capacities, especially in districts near the Ghats, and a favourable open access policy till FY18 helped spur capacity additions, said Lodha.

Tamil Nadu retains rank

Tamil Nadu came second, with a cumulative installed capacity of 14,347 MW, up from 13,457 MW as on March 31, 2019. The State continues to be the leader in wind energy with a total installed capacity of 9,304 MW, up from 8,969 MW a year ago.

Its solar power capacity rose to 3,916 MW (includes both rooftop and ground mounted), from 2,575 MW a year ago.

Gujarat’s total installed clean energy capacity stood at 10,586 MW (8,652 MW last year). Maharashtra was pushed to the fourth position as Gujarat came third. Maharashtra’s capacity during FY20 increased just by 378 MW to 9,710 MW.

With impressive capacity addition, Rajasthan is not far behind Maharashtra. It came fifth with a total installed capacity of 9,583 MW.

As on March 31, 2020, India’s total renewable capacity stood at 87,028 MW, of which the wind and solar segments accounted for 37,694 MW and 34,627 MW, respectively.