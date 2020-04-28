Clean energy: Gujarat, Rajasthan shines in FY20 while Karnataka retains top slot

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Amid headwinds faced by the renewable energy sector in FY20, Gujarat and Rajasthan managed to add more capacities than others, while Karnataka retained its Number One position in total installed capacity.
Gujarat’s total renewable capacity crossed the 10,000 MW mark in FY20, making it the third State after Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to have more than 10 GW of installed capacity, according to a Crisil Research report. It added the highest new capacity, of 1,934 MW, followed by Rajasthan, which added 1,911 MW, the report said.
In terms of overall solar energy capacity addition in FY20, the top three States were Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In wind energy, the top three were Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
However, Karnataka retained its leadership position in total installed capacity during the year. As on March 31, 2020, its total renewable energy installed capacity stood at 15,232 MW, against 13,845 MW as on March 31, 2019. The State has the highest installed capacity for solar at 7,278 MW, up from 6,096 MW a year ago. Its wind energy capacity is at 4,791 MW.
“Several factors helped Karnataka retain its leadership position in renewables,” said Miren Lodha, Director, Crisil Research. “Several SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India)-led schemes have enabled commissioning of projects in the Pavagada solar park early on with the capacity of 2,050 MW of solar projects. Apart from that, the State enabled the commissioning of several rounds of solar schemes under its solar policy (Karnataka Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd-led rounds), boosting additions over the past three fiscals.”
The State has also exploited wind capacities, especially in districts near the Ghats, and a favourable open access policy till FY18 helped spur capacity additions, said Lodha.
Tamil Nadu came second, with a cumulative installed capacity of 14,347 MW, up from 13,457 MW as on March 31, 2019. The State continues to be the leader in wind energy with a total installed capacity of 9,304 MW, up from 8,969 MW a year ago.
Its solar power capacity rose to 3,916 MW (includes both rooftop and ground mounted), from 2,575 MW a year ago.
Gujarat’s total installed clean energy capacity stood at 10,586 MW (8,652 MW last year). Maharashtra was pushed to the fourth position as Gujarat came third. Maharashtra’s capacity during FY20 increased just by 378 MW to 9,710 MW.
With impressive capacity addition, Rajasthan is not far behind Maharashtra. It came fifth with a total installed capacity of 9,583 MW.
As on March 31, 2020, India’s total renewable capacity stood at 87,028 MW, of which the wind and solar segments accounted for 37,694 MW and 34,627 MW, respectively.
When smartphones come out of lockdown and are delivered to your doorstep again, here’s one in the affordable ...
Acrobatic flying team from the UK shares details of the exhaustive preparation that goes into their ...
Keeping grounded planes preserved is a challenging task that requires suitable tools, manpower and money.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Alternative assets closely linked to stock and debt markets could not avert the losses
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Seven people of Aythala village in the Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat in Kerala tested positive for Covid-19 in ...
A new book captures the trials and tribulations of building bridges in India
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...