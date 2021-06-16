Clear GST dues: Chidambaram to Centre

Questioning a recent claim made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Centre has cleared all the GST dues owed to States, former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said many States are to yet get thousands of crores as GST share from the Centre.

“I have gathered data about GST dues from three States. They are: Punjab: ₹7393 crore as on June 1. Rajasthan: ₹7142 crore as on May 21. Chhattisgarh: ₹3069 crore June 1. I am trying to gather data from other States.l,” he said. “Yet, the FM claimed that she had cleared GST dues to all states!,” he tweeted.