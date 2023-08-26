India is increasingly within reach of its 2030 climate targets including the 50 per cent renewable objective, Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Co-Chair, GFANZ and Chair and Head of Transition Investing, Brookfield Asset Management said on Saturday.

Addressing a standalone session on “Revitalising Economic Growth and Financing for Climate Sustainability Transition” at B20 Summit India 2023 in the capital, Carney said “there is real action here and credibility is being built up.”

Commitments updated

India had last year updated two of its five 2015 commitments to the world on the climate change front. The first is to reduce the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 per cent by 2030 compared with the 2005 levels. The second is to get 50 per cent of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

Carney also called upon countries to pursue an increasingly ambitious climate policy. “Just like we see an increase in investments for clean energy, we need to see climate action becoming increasingly ambitious”, he said.

Carney stressed the need for a common definition of “transition finance” and called for steps to create one market for transition finance. Carney noted China is set to over-achieve its target.

Carney said it is imperative that this G20 drives better climate policies and get to revolutionise finance that is needed to harness full energy of the private sector.

Noting that the world was currently living through an age of crises, Carney highlighted the global financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic, energy, climate change and geopolitics as crises to name a few. The most damaging of these crises or tragedies has been that of climate change, but conversely, it means the greatest opportunity is to build a sustainable economy.

Accelerating net-zero transition will affect every sector of the economy in every region of the world. It will be capital-intensive after decades when there have been little investments and job-heavy during a period that is coming which will be AI-filled creative destruction. “I have little doubt anymore that net-zero transition will happen eventually. It’s what people want and it’s what future generations deserve. Commitments of major companies and financial institutions are overwhelming”, he said.

Global investment in energy transition by end-use this year will be about $ 1.7 trillion, larger than investment in conventional energy. Despite growing momentum, there are grave risks that the transition will not happen in time, Carney, who is a former Bank of England Governor, said.

If countries do net-zero properly, it can help revitalise global growth, he added.

Key principles

Carney spelt out some key principles that the G20 must follow so that economies operate to their full potential. First, countries must pursue increasingly ambitious climate policies. The second principle is to follow the whole economy approach and cannot have a regime where capital is constrained by simplistic bans of financing of industries.

Third point is “we need to ramp up before we shut down. It is critical to set time expectations”. Fourth principle is the importance of recognising the time value of carbon.

Carney endorsed the B20 India Task Force on Financing for Global Economic Recovery recommendation on private sector contribution towards funding the climate transition, similar to India’s mandatory 2 per cent contribution of profits towards CSR activities. “20 basis points could be dedicated to the new global acceleration fund in support of sustainable development”, Carney suggested.