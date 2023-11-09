Central Banks’ cannot remain silent spectators as more evidence is accumulating that climate change is overwhelming the earth due to human activity, according to RBI Deputy Governor MD Patra.

“Climate change threatens to overwhelm the earth, but we can reverse it because we have induced it. The time to act is now on several fronts. Development and climate change are not necessarily pitted in a trade off — sustainable development is key. “

“Climate is a global public good — global action is needed for humanity to live in harmony with our planet. And it is in our hands,” said Patra at a seminar organised by the Federal Reserve Bank, New York.

On price stability

The Deputy Governor observed that climate change can affect price stability through supply shocks such as food and energy shortages and through a decline in productive capacity.

“Demand shocks can arise due to the loss of wealth of firms and households, on account of frequent natural disasters. Physical and transition risks can affect the balance sheets of financial institutions and banks, limiting the flow of credit to the real economy. These destructive forces interact with each other to form vicious feedback loops,” cautioned Patra.

Hence, almost all countries have committed to timelines for the transition to net zero emissions, with the majority committing to achieve this target by 2050.

Sectoral emissions

Patra emphasised that the sectoral composition of India’s GDP is skewed towards services (60 per cent), which is emission-light, with a relatively lower energy intensity of output — a natural lid on emissions.

Although emissions from the industrial sector (16 per cent) are higher, the emission intensity of agriculture, which involves both energy related emissions and non-energy related emissions is, in fact, higher than certain industries such as textiles, machinery and equipment as well as construction activity.

The Deputy Governor said there is a growing recognition that even if governments are the most influential agency for climate change, central banks and financial sector regulators/supervisors are going to become the major stakeholders.

This is because (1) financial institutions play a key role in intermediation and hence have a more direct role in addressing climate change; and (2) climate change is impacting the achievement of their mandates of price and financial stability.