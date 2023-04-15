Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that fight for climate change needs to be shifted from conferences to the dinner table. He highlighted that Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) could reduce food wastageby around 15 billion tonnes.

Addressing a World Bank event titled ‘Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change’ via video message, he said: “Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone. It has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and every individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed.”

He highlighted the role of Mission LiFE, which he had announced during the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP26). The mission aims to bring individual behaviours to the forefront of the global climate action narrative. LiFE envisions replacing the prevalent ‘use-and-dispose’ economy—governed by mindless and destructive consumption—with a circular economy, which would be defined by mindful and deliberate utilization. The Mission intends to nudge individuals to undertake simple acts in their daily lives that can contribute significantly to climate change when embraced across the world.

LiFE plans to leverage the strength of social networks to influence social norms surrounding climate. The Mission plans to create and nurture a global network of individuals, namely ‘Pro-Planet People’ (P3), who are committed to adopting and promoting environmentally friendly lifestyles. Through the P3 community, the Mission seeks to create an ecosystem that will reinforce and enable environmentally friendly behaviours to be self-sustainable.

In his video message on Saturday, he said Under Mission LIFE, efforts are spread across many domains, such as making local bodies environment-friendly, saving water, saving energy, · reducing waste and e-waste, adopting healthy lifestyles, natural farming and promoting millets.

According to him, these efforts will save over twenty-two billion units of energy, save nine trillion litres of water, reduce waste by three hundred and seventy-five million tonnes, recycle almost one million tonnes of e-waste, and generate around one hundred and seventy million dollars of additional cost savings by 2030.

Further, “it will help us reduce the wastage of fifteen billion tons of food. Let me give you a comparison to know how big this is. The global primary crop production in 2020 according to FAO was about nine billion tons,” he said.

He said that Mission LiFE is about democratising the battle against climate change. “When people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment,” he said. Further, he highlighted that Indians have done a lot of mass movements and behaviour transformations, which have had good results in the last few years.

Listing the success stories, he said that people-driven efforts improved the sex ratio in many parts of India. It was the people who led a massive cleanliness drive. Be its rivers, beaches or roads, they ensure public places are free of litter. And it was the people who made the switch to LED bulbs a success. Nearly 370 million LED bulbs have been sold in India. This helps avoid nearly 39 million tonnes of Carbon Dioxide emissions every year. The farmers of India ensured the coverage of nearly seven hundred thousand hectares of farmland by micro-irrigation. He mentioned that fulfilling the mantra of Per Drop More Crop has saved an enormous amount of water.

