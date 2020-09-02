CMAI annual garment expo to go digital amid Covid scare

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) for the first time ever will hold its annual National Garment Fair in the digital mode between September 10 and 20.
The event, to be inaugurated by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, will have over 250 participants and close to 20,000 retailers participation.
Rajesh Masand, Vice-President, CMAI, said in these Covid times it is impossible to hold a physical event of the size with the curbs on travel between cities, difficulty in interaction between manufacturers and retailers, and transportation of samples across various centres.
To overcome the challenge, CMAI has come up with the unique concept of a Virtual Fair, where buyers and sellers would meet digitally to showcase and see the samples from the safety of their offices, showrooms and homes, he said
Moreover, Rakesh Biyani, President, CMAI, said the event is being held in partnership with Udaan, India’s leading B2B e-commerce platform with the largest distribution network of retailers, wholesalers, brands and manufacturers across multiple categories.
Udaan’s marketplace services include credit, logistics, marketing and sales support to buyers and sellers on its platform, facilitating efficient and convenient transactions across the country.
In the current situation of agonisingly slow recovery, the event is expected to boost textile companies confidence and revive buyers interest with the festival seasons round the corner.
The domestic garment market before Covid-19 crisis was estimated at ₹6.5-lakh crore. Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor of CMAI, said garment demand will go down by about 30 per cent in this financial year.
In last few months, about 20 per cent of garment retailers have shut their business.
The garmet industry, which employs about 12 million people, has cut staff strength by 20 to 25 per cent, he said.
The market is expected to revive to about 70 per cent of previous year’s levels by December quarter with the festive season setting in.
Garments exports have also dropped 62 per cent to $1.45 billion in June quarter. However, with the gradual opening up of the international markets, it is estimated that overall exports this fiscal will be down to 35 per cent this fiscal.
