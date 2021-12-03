COAI: Telecom firms gear up to deal with aftermath of Cyclone Jawad

Baby AMG is a small wonder!
The Cellular Operators Association of India on Friday has said that its members are working closely with Department of Telecommunications, infrastructure providers and local authorities to minimise the impact of anticipated Cyclone Jawad on India’s telecommunications network.
“We are taking every possible step to mitigate the cyclone’s impact on the people in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and to ensure that the disruption in telecommunications and Internet services is restored at the earliest,” SP Kochhar, Director-General, COAI, the telecom service providers’ association said in a statement. .
“Intra circle roaming will be initiated so that mobile phone users can easily switch between service providers in case a network is affected. All TSPs and their original equipment manufacturer partners have deployed extra workforce on the ground to protect and restore telecom infrastructure, he said.
To cater to the disruption in mobile towers, TSPs/IPs have deployed additional Cell on Wheels to support impacted telecom sites. In the absence of grid supply, adequate diesel and battery backup at telecom sites will ensure continuity of services. Close coordination with the NDMA and their teams in the field is being done, Kochhar added.
