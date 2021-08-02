Coal India offtake and production increase in July

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Backed by an improved demand from the power sector, Coal India Ltd (CIL) witnessed a jump in offtake and production of coal in July this year.
Coal offtake was up by nearly 17 per cent at 50.5 million tonnes (mt) in July this year, as compared with 43.3 mt last year. Sequentially, coal supplies expanded by 7.2 mt in the last one month. Off-take to the power sector for July 2021 was up by 17 per cent at 39 mt (33.3 mt) last year.
For the period April-July 2021, the company clocked nearly 31 per cent growth in supplies to the power sector registering an increase of 39 mt over the same period last year.
With the country’s power consumption gradually inching towards pre-pandemic levels, CIL’s off-take to coal fired plants went up sharply to 166.3 mt during the referred period (127.2 mt), the company said in a press statement.
CIL’s coal supply accounted for approximately three-fourth of the country’s total coal-based power generation of 82.119 billion units during July 2021, which includes generation through imported coal.
Coal production was up by 14 per cent at 42.6 mt in July (37.3 mt).
The overburden removal (OBR) for July 2021 was 91 million cubic metres against 89 m in July last year.
CIL’s efforts to liquidate its pithead stock resulted in a reduction of 43.4 mt ending July 2021, backed by increased appetite for coal. The company still has a buffer stock of 55.8 mt.
