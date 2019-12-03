Coal India output falls 4% in November

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) coal production dipped by around 4 per cent to 50.02 million tonne (mt) in November 2019 compared to 52 mt the same period last year.
Coal offtake dropped by around 7 per cent to 47.37 mt in November against 51 mt the same period last year.
On a month-on-month basis, however, coal production was higher by around 27 per cent in November compared to October 2019, said a press statement issued by CIL. Similarly, coal offtake for November 2019 grew by almost 17 per cent on a month-on-month basis to 47.37 mt as against 40.5 mt in October this year.
“Generally, Coal India compensates for the production drop of the first half of the fiscal, during the second half and accordingly our production has begun to look up from the month of October 2019 when we registered a month-on-month growth of around 28 per cent,” a CIL official said in the statement.
The country’s largest miner saw its production getting crippled due to severe monsoon across its mining areas.
For the financial year 2019-20, Coal India is envisaging an 8.5 per cent growth in production at around 660 mt, as per its MoU with the Coal Ministry. CIL had registered 7 per cent growth in production at 606.89 mt in 2018-19, around 3 mt short of its planned target of 610 mt last fiscal.
The first two quarters typically contribute to 40 per cent of CIL’s total production, while the remaining 60 per cent comes from the last two quarters. Of that, the fourth quarter plays a significant role in enhancing production.
Given that the company is around 2 mt short in terms of coal production so far this fiscal compared to last year, it might be quite an uphill task for CIL to meet its production target this fiscal, industry sources said.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...