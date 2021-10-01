Economy

Coal Ministry panel to expedite projects, tender process

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on October 01, 2021

The Ministry of Coal has, on Friday, set up a committee for reviewing and benchmarking the timelines in project execution including tendering process.

The committee, which has been set up under the chairmanship of Joint Secretary and Financial advisor comprising of representatives from NTPC, IOCL, PGCIL and Director (T), ECL as member secretary, will examine tenders having value of more than ₹300 crore of Coal India Ltd, its subsidiaries and other PSUs, said an official statement.

The above committee has been set up with a view to suggest a robust and efficient set of timelines and also to help advise whether statutory clearances need to be obtained prior to issuing tender, the statement said.

Published on October 01, 2021

