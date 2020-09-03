Mines in ecologically sensitive zones withdrawn from auctions

The Ministry of Coal has altered the list of mines up for auction for commercial mining.

After the changes announced on Thursday, Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines have been added to the list of mines for the first Tranche of Auction that is being conducted under the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

According to the Coal Ministry, the Morga South coal mine has been withdrawn from the auction. This follows the opposition of the Chattisgarh government to the auction of this mine, citing environmental issues.

The auction of the Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and Sayang Coal Mines has also been stopped after the Chattisgarh government had opposed on similar grounds of possible ecological damage and forest areas being affected.

These four were being offered under the 11th Tranche of Auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.

After the changes, 38 coal mines are now being offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957.