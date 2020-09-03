Mines in ecologically sensitive zones withdrawn from auctions

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The Ministry of Coal has altered the list of mines up for auction for commercial mining.
After the changes announced on Thursday, Dolesara, Jarekela and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines have been added to the list of mines for the first Tranche of Auction that is being conducted under the amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.
According to the Coal Ministry, the Morga South coal mine has been withdrawn from the auction. This follows the opposition of the Chattisgarh government to the auction of this mine, citing environmental issues.
The auction of the Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and Sayang Coal Mines has also been stopped after the Chattisgarh government had opposed on similar grounds of possible ecological damage and forest areas being affected.
These four were being offered under the 11th Tranche of Auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015.
After the changes, 38 coal mines are now being offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Brokerage has been growing 100% YoY over the last three years, says Nithin Kamath
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
₹1134 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1120110011451160 Go long in the stock with stop-loss at ₹1,120 if the ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...