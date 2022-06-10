Coal Ministry targets 140 mt coking coal production by FY30

The Coal Ministry is targeting to produce 140 million tonnes of coking coal by FY30 to reduce import of the dry fuel. It also aims to increase the supply of washed coking coal for the steel sector to 25.33 mt by FY30.

“Coking Coal Mission has been launched by the ministry for enhancement of coking coal production from 45 mt in FY21 to production of 140 mt of coking coal in FY30 which includes 105 mt from CIL,” Coal Ministry said in a statement.

This step will help in reducing the import of coking coal as it can be blended with high grade imported prime coking coal for steel manufacturing.

According to the National Inventory for Coal and Lignite Resources as of April 2021, India’s total coking coal resources stood at 35,100.17 mt. The country’s domestic reserves are inadequate to meet the demand for coking coal. Domestic raw and washed coking coal production has been around 50 mtpa and around 5 mtpa, respectively.

Coking coal washeries

The ministry also aims to increase the supply of washed coking coal to the steel sector from 4.42 mt in FY21 to 25.33 mt by FY30. This includes the proposed 8 mt washed coal production from SAIL and Tata Steel.

Under the first phase, out of a total 8 coking coal washeries, two washeries have been constructed and operational, while another three are under construction. Letter of Intent have been issued for two more washeries and the tender for another is to be opened soon.

In the second phase, four more coking coal washeries will be set up, of which one is to be tendered shortly, while three washeries have been conceptualised and the sites are being firmed up.

Action plan

These developments form part of the Ministry’s action plan for FY23. This is for the second time that an agenda document for the year has been brought out in the form of a compilation and provided to all senior functionaries who have been apportioned the responsibility of steering these focus areas through the year with regular monitoring and appraisals.

The areas covered step up the major reforms done in the last few years and also give direction for covering and meeting the existing and the emerging challenges of the coal sector and aligns itself well with the emerging technologies and diversification thrust.

The action plan covers the entire gamut of areas for steering the coal sector into new technologies while focussing on the core competence of increasing production targets.

The ministry’s futuristic agenda includes diversification of CIL’s business and exploring prospects in sunrise industries such as electric charging pods, EVs etc. The coal miner will also explore acquisition and mergers of similar or new business.