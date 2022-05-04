Coal Ministry to hold investor’s meet in Mumbai on May 6

The Coal Ministry on Wednesday said it will launch an investors’ meet in Mumbai on May 6 focusing on launching of closed/discontinued coal mines of Coal India (CIL) on revenue-sharing mode as well as on the issue of coal gasification (Way Forward).

The high-level meet will be launched by Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and is being organised in association with CIL and FICCI. The meet will also be addressed by Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve. Coal Secretary Anil Kumar Jain and senior officials from the Ministry, CIL and experts from the industry will also attend the one-day meet, Coal Ministry said in a statement.

For effective implementation of coal gasification projects in India and to ensure ease of doing business in coal gasification, the afternoon session will be marked by an address by both the ministers.

Coal gasification

Joshi will be chairing the session with a view to understand the expectation of the private sector to join the efforts of the government in achieving 100-million tonne (MT) coal gasification by 2030. He will be launching two reports of the Coal Ministry — “Technology Roadmap for Coal Sector” and “Roadmap for Coal to Hydrogen”.

India has a reserve of 307 billion tonnes of thermal coal; about 80 per cent of coal produced is used in thermal power plants. With environmental concerns, the government has prepared a mission document for coal gasification of 100 MT by 2030, since it is considered a cleaner option compared to burning coal.

Sys gas, produced from coal, can be used to produce gaseous fuels such as hydrogen (Blue coupled with CCUS), substitute natural gas (SNG or Methane), di-methyl ether (DME), liquid fuels such as methanol, ethanol, synthetic diesel and chemical-like methanol derivatives, olefins, propylene, mono-ethylene glycol (MEG), nitrogenous fertilisers including ammonia, DRI, industrial chemicals along with power generation.

These products will help move towards self-sufficiency under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.