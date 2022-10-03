India’s coal production rose 12 per cent year-on-year to 57.93 million tonnes (MT) in September this year on a provisional basis. Of the top 37 mines, the output level at 25 mines was over 100 per cent.

According to the Coal Ministry data, mining PSUs Coal India (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 12.35 per cent, 8.43 per cent and 12.37 per cent by producing 45.67 MT, 4.93 MT and 7.33 MT, respectively.

“Of the top 37 mines, 25 mines production level has been more than 100 per cent and another five mines’ production stood between 80 and 100 per cent during September,” Coal Ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 1.95 per cent to 61.18 MT last month from 60.02 MT during September 2021. During September 2022, CIL, SCCL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 1.03 per cent, 4.13 per cent and 6.84 per cent by despatching 48.88 MT, 4.77 MT and 7.53 MT, respectively, it added.

Power utilities despatch has increased to 51.71 MT during September 2022 compared to 50.16 MT same period last year. Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 13.40 per cent in September 2022 compared to the previous year. Overall power generation has been 13.77 per cent higher than the power generated in September 2021.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit