Coal strike impact is just for a day, says Pralhad Joshi

The impact of a strike by Coal India trade unions will last for a day and production is expected to resume normalcy tomorrow said Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Federation of Indian Mineral Industries 53rd Annual General Meeting, Joshi said, “Major impact is for a day, and from tomorrow I am quite hopeful that it will be normal. We are open to the talks.”

Read also: Coal strike total, claim unions

In response to queries, Joshi said that no meetings had been called between the trade unions and the centre yet.

Five federations that represent over half-a-million workers of Coal India Limited and Singareni Collieries are on strike on Tuesday. The unions are opposed to the centre’s move to allow 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment in coal mining.

Read more: Coal strike by Opposition TUs on Tuesday

It is estimated that Coal India will lose nearly 1.5 million tonne of production due to the day-long stir.

The Indian National Mineworkers’ Federation (INTUC), Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation (HMS), Indian Mineworkers’ Federation (AITUC), All India Coal Workers’ Federation (CITU) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) have called this one day strike.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is said to be observing a five-day cease work from Monday till September 27 on the same issue. The BMS affiliated workers are not a signatory with other federations to Tuesday’s one-day strike.