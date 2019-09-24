Coal strike impact is just for a day, says Pralhad Joshi

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
The impact of a strike by Coal India trade unions will last for a day and production is expected to resume normalcy tomorrow said Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Federation of Indian Mineral Industries 53rd Annual General Meeting, Joshi said, “Major impact is for a day, and from tomorrow I am quite hopeful that it will be normal. We are open to the talks.”
Read also: Coal strike total, claim unions
In response to queries, Joshi said that no meetings had been called between the trade unions and the centre yet.
Five federations that represent over half-a-million workers of Coal India Limited and Singareni Collieries are on strike on Tuesday. The unions are opposed to the centre’s move to allow 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment in coal mining.
Read more: Coal strike by Opposition TUs on Tuesday
It is estimated that Coal India will lose nearly 1.5 million tonne of production due to the day-long stir.
The Indian National Mineworkers’ Federation (INTUC), Hind Khadan Mazdoor Federation (HMS), Indian Mineworkers’ Federation (AITUC), All India Coal Workers’ Federation (CITU) and All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) have called this one day strike.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated labour union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is said to be observing a five-day cease work from Monday till September 27 on the same issue. The BMS affiliated workers are not a signatory with other federations to Tuesday’s one-day strike.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Waning demand from India, China and the EU are likely to cap the price gain
MCX Crude (₹4,172)The October expiry futures contract of crude oil witnessed violent moves during the past ...
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...