Coal supply is comfortable, no power crisis in October-December: Power Secretary

Assuring that the country will not face a repeat of the power crisis of October 2021, Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar on Thursday said that coal supply at power plants is satisfactory.

He added that the government imported 20 million tonnes (MT) of the crucial dry fuel, of which around 15 MT has been utilised by power plants.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the INSIGHT 2022 conference on green mobility, Kumar said that timely interventions by the Power Ministry has ensured that the country will not face power crisis in the upcoming festival season during October-December.

India’s power demand, which usually peaks in April-June, comes down during the monsoon months (June-September), but rises again during the festival season.

“We imported 20 MT of coal. Of this, more than 15 MT has been used. But we are comfortable in terms of coal supply,” Kumar told reporters.

Need-based imports

Asked whether more imports would be needed, the Secretary said, “Import will be need-based. We have to supply power, so if the need arises, we can do it. We have back-up plans in case the need arises.”

Coal stocks at the country’s utilities had dipped to 7.2 MT on October 8, 2021, sufficient only for four days’ worth of coal burn, due to disruptions in supply caused by heavy rains and lesser power generated by imported coal-based utilities which stopped importing coal due to the record-high prices of the commodity.

A similar situation occurred in March as unusually-high temperatures led to an all-time-high power demand, which, coupled with stretched domestic coal supply, forced the Centre to direct gencos to import coal.