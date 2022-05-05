hamburger

Economy

Coal transport: 40 trains to be cancelled till May 24

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: May 05, 2022
NEW DELHI, 10/11/2018: An uncovered Goods train carrying coal passing through Patel Nagar Railway Station, in New Delhi on November 10, 2018. Photo by Shiv Kumar Pushpakar / The Hindu

NEW DELHI, 10/11/2018: An uncovered Goods train carrying coal passing through Patel Nagar Railway Station, in New Delhi on November 10, 2018. Photo by Shiv Kumar Pushpakar / The Hindu | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Move to expedite coal rake movement

Continuing the steps to streamline coal movement, the Railways cancelled 42 passenger trains to expedite coal rake movement. The move is to address the depleting coal supplies at power plants as consumption surged during summer.

As many as 40 of these 42 passenger trains will remain cancelled till May 24 and two will resume running May 8. “The total number of trains cancelled is 40, which includes previously cancelled trains. Total number of trips cancelled is 1,081, which will remain cancelled till May 24,” a spokesperson for the Railways said.

34 of the trains are in the South East Central Railway zone eight are from Northern Railways. 26 of these trains are mail or express. 16 are passenger specials or MEMUs.

Published on May 05, 2022
coal
Indian Railways
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you