Coal transport: 40 trains to be cancelled till May 24

Continuing the steps to streamline coal movement, the Railways cancelled 42 passenger trains to expedite coal rake movement. The move is to address the depleting coal supplies at power plants as consumption surged during summer.

As many as 40 of these 42 passenger trains will remain cancelled till May 24 and two will resume running May 8. “The total number of trains cancelled is 40, which includes previously cancelled trains. Total number of trips cancelled is 1,081, which will remain cancelled till May 24,” a spokesperson for the Railways said.

34 of the trains are in the South East Central Railway zone eight are from Northern Railways. 26 of these trains are mail or express. 16 are passenger specials or MEMUs.