After the opening of the 0484 aero lounge on September 1, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is set to launch two more new facilities this month, designed to enhance security and passenger comfort.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the airport’s multidimensional electronic security cover system and the expansion of the T3 lounge on Thursday.

A press release stated that CIAL will be the first airport in India to implement the 360-degree multidimensional electronic security system. It features non-lethal power fences along the 12 km perimeter wall to detect potential intrusions; fibre optic vibration sensors along the perimeter to detect breach attempts; and drainage intrusion detection system to prevent unauthorised access through the airport’s drainage exits, among other measures.

The perimeter intrusion detection system integrates with CIAL’s security operations control centre, the statement said. Real-time alarms and alerts are transmitted to video wall, allowing security personnel to monitor the airport and respond to incidents immediately. The ₹30 crore security system was installed with technical support from Tata Advanced Power Systems.

With the addition of 7,000 sq ft, the 21,000 sq ft departure security hold area in Terminal 3 now has a live kitchen offering a range of freshly prepared meals; a spacious dining area; and access for all eligible cardholders.