Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced the commencement of premium flight operations to Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) by Thai Airways.

At present, CIAL handle daily flights operated by Air Asia to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok. The new flight service will commence on March 31, making it a significant addition to CIAL’s 2024 Summer Schedule. This addition will increase the Kochi - Bangkok connectivity to 10 flights a week.

The airline offers three weekly flights departing from Bangkok late at night on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flights are scheduled to arrive in Kochi shortly after midnight.

The flight TG347 will depart Bangkok at 21:40, every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and reach Kochi at 00:35, the next day. The return flight, TG348, will depart from Kochi every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, at 01:40 and reach Bangkok (BKK) at 07:35.

This new route solidifies CIAL’s status as a key hub for international travel. The airport now not only offers passengers the convenience of direct flights to Thailand but also the luxury of air travel, a press release said.

The new Thai Airways premium service from Kochi to Suvarnabhumi Airport(BKK) marks a significant milestone in CIAL’s relentless pursuit in providing diverse and convenient travel options for our passengers, said CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas. The company has outlined a blueprint for CIAL, emphasizing the immediate activation of new routes underscoring the need to provide diverse travel options and promote both international and domestic air travel possibilities.

In addition to these international endeavours, CIAL continues its expansion of new regional routes. The airport is all set to introduce new services to Kannur, Mysore, Trichy, and Tirupati by the end of January operated by Alliance Air.