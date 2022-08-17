Cochin Shipyard opens shipbuilding unit in Howrah

A state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility of Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Ltd (HCSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochin Shipyard Ltd, has been commissioned by Minister of Port, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at Nazirgunge in Howrah, West Bengal.

The ₹180-crore facility aims to be a leading maker of inland waterway vessels for transport of men and material on the National Waterways, mainly Ganga (NW1) and Brahmaputra (NW2).

The Minister said the facility will meet the need for new-generation, high-technology green vessels to propel growth in inland water transport. It will also provide a great impetus to water transport connectivity in the North-East. The yard will not only enable economic development in the nearby regions but also provide direct and indirect employment, and spur the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and ancillaries, he said.

HCSL is equipped with sophisticated technology, an experienced workforce, fire safety systems, and quality, environment safety, and health and safety certification.The facility is strategically located with both slipway launching (up to 80 metres) and side launching facilities (up to 110 metres), as well as outfitting jetties.

HCSL will also undertake indigenous construction of green vessels including hybrid and electric vessels, vessels run on non-conventional fuels and fuel cell technology, coastal and inland river vessels, river cruise vessels, river container vessels, LNG and methanol fuel vessels, and barges. It can provide support for maintenance and upkeep of the vessels.