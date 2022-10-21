The Department of Commerce is carrying out a special campaign for disposal of pending matters with a focus on effective disposal of public grievances, references from the Members of Parliament, Parliament assurances, cleanliness drive, disposal of scrap and weeding out of files.

“In accordance with the vision of Swachh Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a special campaign for disposal of pending matters is under way in the Department of Commerce from October 2 to 31, 2022. The campaign is being implemented in the Department of Commerce as well as in the attached/Subordinate/field offices,” per an official release issued on Friday.

During the first phase of the campaign, pendency was identified and meetings with all nodal officers of the organisations were held.

During the campaign phase which started on October 2, efforts are being made by the department and its attached offices to dispose of all references identified during the preparatory phase, the release added. Progress is being uploaded on SCDPM Portal on daily basis.