Goods exports rise 5.27% in September after six months of fall

After six months of continuous fall, India’s goods exports have posted a 5.27 per cent growth in September 2020 to $27.4 billion compared to $26.02 billion in September 2019, according to preliminary figures shared by Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
“Make in India, Make for the World: Indian merchandise exports grow 5.27 per cent in Sept 2020 as compared to last year. Another indicator of the rapid recovery of the Indian economy as it surpasses pre-Covid levels across parameters,” Goyal tweeted late on Thursday.
Exports from India have been falling (year-on-year) since March 2020 when the government announced a national lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19 in the country with similar measures being taken by governments across the world. In March 2020, India’s goods exports fell 34.57 per cent compared to the same month last year, while in April, the fall was much higher at 60.28 per cent.
In the subsequent months, the severity of the decline in exports lessened a little as the world tried to get back to work and August 2020 witnessed a lower decline of 12.66 per cent to $22.7 billion.
The decline in exports have been in most major sectors such as petroleum, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, ready-made garments and leather, as per official figures for August 2020 released last month. But the growth in exports in September could indicate hope for the future.
Exporters body FIEO, while commenting on the August export figures a fortnight ago, had said that exporters had started receiving a lot of enquiries and orders from across the globe helping many sectors to show improved export performance. This is likely to get better in the next few months, it added. “The start of business activities across major economies like the US, EU, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand has also helped in bringing back the tempo to the sector,” a statement by FIEO had said.
The Commerce & Industry Ministry is likely to share the detailed trade data for September 2020 around October 15, as export and import numbers for the previous month, with growth figures for different sectors, are usually shared in the middle of a given month. Import performance and trade deficit figures for the month would also be available once numbers are formally out.
