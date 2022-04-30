Commerce Ministry delays setting an export target due to global uncertainty

The government has delayed coming up with an export target for the new fiscal year as the pro-longed Ukraine crisis has deepened uncertainty over the way world trade will perform this year, an official has said. “Indian exports have so far performed well but we don’t know what’s in store if the Russian war on Ukraine gets further prolonged. It may be prudent to hold on for some more time, before fixing an export target for the year,” the official told BusinessLine.

Indian exports touched an all-time high of $419 billion in 2021-22, which exceeded the target of $400 billion fixed for the year by the Commerce Ministry, as recovery from the Covid-19 disruptions pushed up world demand.

Exports from the country in March 2022, the month following Russia’s attack on Ukraine on February 24 2022, too, stayed robust at $42 billion, growing 20 per cent over March 2021. But exporters are apprehensive that orders could start getting affected in the following months in case the Ukraine crisis continues for long.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict has lasted much longer than anyone expected. Prices of oil and other commodities are shooting up. We don’t know yet which way the head winds are blowing and how global demand for goods would get affected in the months to come,” said Ajay Sahai from exporters’ body, FIEO.

Earlier this month, the WTO slashed its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3 per cent from 4.7 per cent projected earlier largely due to the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Tightening of sanctions

There are also concerns that the Western powers may tighten economic sanctions against Russia making it difficult for third countries to trade with it.

Disruption in ocean shipping due to the on-going war in Ukraine is another worry that exporters from India are grappling with.

While there have been some talks about $470 billion being an appropriate export target for 2022-23, the Commerce & Industry Ministry would want to watch for some more time and keep in touch with exporters before fixing a “realistic” target for the year, the official said.

“The Commerce Minister is continuing to hold extensive consultations with export bodies to get their opinion on the ground situation and also on what needs to be done to address concerns,” the official added.

The situation in Ukraine has also brought in opportunities for Indian exporters, with the country already exporting more wheat to newer markets such as Egypt. There are also expectations that Russia may buy more of essentials from the country ranging from food and pharmaceuticals to toiletries, in case, India starts importing more oil from it, but these plans are still on the drawing board.

“Russia has already expressed its willingness to sell more crude to India at a discount and also purchase more items from India to get around the West’s banking sanctions. But there is no clarity about how successful this arrangement would be as there is already a lot of pressure on India from the US and the EU to not to increase its engagement with Russia,” the official said.