Economy

Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹75 a cylinder

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 01, 2020 Published on November 01, 2020

Domestic cylinder price unchanged

The price of a commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder of 19 kilogrammes has been hiked by ₹ 75 a cylinder.

After the price revision, the price of the commercial cylinder is ₹ 1241.50 in New Delhi for November 2020. The October price of a commercial LPG cylinder was ₹ 1166 in the national capital. The price hike has been implemented across the country in the same proportion.

There has been no change in the price of a Domestic Non-Subsidised LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg for consumers. At the present price point of ₹ 594 a cylinder, there is no subsidy being borne by the centre for cooking gas.

India’s LPG consumption has outpaced last year on the back of government efforts to provide free domestic cylinders during the COVID-19 lockdown months.

TABLE 1: Price of LPG cylinder from November 1, 2020

City

Commercial cylinder price (19 kg)

Domestic cylinder price (14.2)

Delhi

₹ 1241.5

₹ 594

Kolkata

₹ 1296

₹ 620.5

Mumbai

₹ 1189.5

₹ 594

Chennai

₹ 1354

₹ 610

Source: IndianOil

TABLE 2: India LPG consumption (in million tonnes)

Year

April

May

June

July

August

September

Total in fiscal

2019

1.90

2.05

1.79

2.22

2.40

2.16

12.53

2020

2.11

2.30

2.06

2.26

2.27

2.27

13.28

Source: Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell

LPG
