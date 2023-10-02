N

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) raised the prices of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is consumed by eateries and hotels, and jet fuel ahead of the festival season, which begins with Dussehra later this month.

Cooking gas and jet fuel prices are revised on the first of every month in line with international prices in the previous month.

The price of the 19-kg cylinder has been increased by a steep ₹209 from October 1, which comes after two successive reductions of around ₹257 in August and September. The escalation is in line with international prices.

Now, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹1,731.50 in Delhi, ₹1,684 in Mumbai and ₹1,898 in Chennai. The price of domestic LPG cylinders (14.2 kg) has not been changed.

Jet fuel

In the fourth straight monthly increase since July, the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has been raised by a little over 5 per cent with effect from October 1.

The ATF price was increased by ₹5,779.84 per kilolitre to ₹1,18,199.17 per kilolitre in Delhi from ₹1,12,419.33.

The retail prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain on frozen since May 2022, while daily fuel price revision has been on hold since April 2022. Petrol costs ₹96.72 per litre and diesel ₹89.62 per litre in the national capital.