Commercial mining: Coal Ministry records sale of 278 tender documents for 38 mines

The Coal Ministry recorded the sale of 278 tender documents that have been purchased by prospective bidders for 38 mines.

“In the Present tranche of Coal Block Auctions, 278 tender documents have been purchased by the prospective bidders in respect of 38 coal mines. The Nominated Authority will receive the bids till 2 p.m on September 29 and bid opening will be taken up at 10 a.m on September 30,” an official statement said.

The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020. A total of 38 coal mines are being offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Initially, the Centre wanted to auction 41 coal mines, but the list of mines was tweaked after some States opposed the move, citing environmental concerns. The list of mines was updated on September 3 and the auction process has been continuing on track.