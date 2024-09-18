In a significant regulatory overhaul, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued a sweeping notification late last night, announcing comprehensive amendments to its General Regulations. These changes mark a significant step in refining the enforcement of competition law in India, aimed at making the implementation of CCI’s orders more robust, transparent, and accountable.

Among the most noteworthy provisions is the introduction of a formal framework for monitoring the implementation of orders issued by the Commission. This crucial addition underscores CCI’s intent to ensure strict compliance with its directives, especially in matters relating to mergers, commitments and settlements in the context of anti-competitive practices and other significant competition law cases.

Appointment of independent agencies

Under the new regulations, the Commission will now have the authority to appoint independent agencies to monitor the implementation of its orders. These agencies may include accounting firms, management consultancies, and other professional organizations, such as chartered accountants, company secretaries, and cost accountants.

Crucially, these agencies must be independent of the parties involved in the proceedings and must declare any conflict of interest. This provision aims to ensure that the implementation of orders is impartial and free from any bias or influence from the parties involved.

The regulations specify detailed responsibilities for these appointed agencies. They will be tasked with overseeing the implementation of CCI orders, reporting any non-compliance, and maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the information collected in their duties. Agencies must also periodically report their findings to the Commission, ensuring compliance is closely tracked.

To further enhance the credibility of the monitoring process, the agencies must disclose any pecuniary or non-pecuniary interests that may prejudice their duties. This is intended to prevent any conflicts of interest that could undermine the implementation process.

The agencies will need to submit periodic reports detailing the progress and effectiveness of order implementation. These reports will help the Commission assess whether its directives are being adhered to or if lapses in compliance need to be addressed.

Funding for monitoring

Payment for these agencies will be made by the parties involved, such as those filing for settlement, commitment, or combination under the relevant CCI regulations. The funds will be deposited with the Commission, ensuring the monitoring process is adequately resourced without creating any financial burden on the CCI.

Strengthening enforcement

These new provisions aim to bridge the gap between order issuance and their real-world impact, particularly in the context of India’s increasingly complex digital and corporate sectors. By ensuring rigorous oversight of order implementation, CCI is signalling its commitment to holding firms accountable, particularly in cases involving mergers, anti-competitive conduct, and abuse of dominant positions.

This move is also seen as a response to growing concerns that regulatory orders often face delays or challenges in implementation, which can undermine the effectiveness of India’s competition regime. The new regulations empower CCI to take a more active role in ensuring that companies abide by its orders, thereby promoting fairness in the market.

Legal and business community reactions

The business community and legal experts have reacted positively to this development, noting that it will foster greater compliance with competition law. “The CCI’s decision to appoint independent agencies for monitoring will certainly enhance the credibility of its orders and ensure that companies are adhering to the regulations in letter and spirit,” said a leading competition law expert.

From a business perspective, the regulations reflect a push towards greater corporate accountability. Companies involved in mergers or found guilty of anti-competitive practices must ensure compliance with CCI’s decisions and be subject to continuous oversight.

By formalizing the process for monitoring the implementation of its orders, the CCI is bolstering the enforcement of competition law in the country. This move is expected to strengthen the Commission’s role in safeguarding market competition and ensure that companies comply with their obligations under Indian law.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit