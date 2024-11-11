Finance Ministry has urged banks to leverage ‘digital’ means for carrying out fresh Know Your Customer (re-KYC) process for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders.

The PMJDY was launched in 2014 and approximately 10.5 crore PMJDY accounts were opened in mission mode during the period August, 2014 to December 2014. These PMJDY accounts are becoming due for periodic updation or re-KYC now after 10 years.

M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), who chaired a meeting with all stakeholders, suggested using all means for doing re-KYC — such as fingerprints, face recognition, taking declarations where no change in KYC documents occurred — through all channels like ATM, mobile banking, internet banking, and other available digital channels.

Banks should also look forward to implement best practices adopted by other peer banks, he said.

Nagaraju stressed that the role of State Lebel Bankers Committee (SLBCs/ UTLBCs) as well as Lead District Managers (LDMs) are crucial and they should seek assistance of State / District administration / Gram Panchayats in mobilising people to get the re-KYC done in campaign mode. Nagaraju also urged the banks to work in the same zeal as shown by them during launch of PMJDY scheme and complete the task of re-KYC in a mission mode to avoid any inconvenience to customers. He further directed banks to deploy additional staff wherever necessary to complete the re-KYC in a time bound manner.