The Centre has stepped up its focus to enhance testing facilities nationwide and will also rationalise BIS- certification fees for micro-scale units. The Bureau of Indian Standards will augment its testing infrastructure to increase the frequency of product testing, market surveillance and lab inspections.

Nidhi Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, told the media-persons on Friday, “ It has been decided to give a concession of 80 per cent for BIS certification or minimum marking fees to micro scale units all across the country across product categories. Additional 10 per cent concession will be given for all units located in the North-East.”

BIS will enhance market surveillance for products such as pressure cookers, helmets and other consumer products to ensure product safety and bring quality consciousness to the country.

“ We are looking at enhancing testing infrastructure available with Bureau of Indian Standards and recognised labs. The focus will be to increase testing of samples by ten times,” she added.

Since April 2022, about 1,53,634 samples have been received across categories, and 6 lakhs per year test reports have been issued. Of this, 63,565 samples have been received in BIS Labs. Recently, new facilities have also been added in BIS labs for testing ceiling fans, footwear, cement, LPG cylinder and gold, among others.

Currently, about 460 products are under the mandatory BIS certification through Quality Control Orders, and over 600 are being brought under the ambit of mandatory BIS certification, officials said.

Gold jewellery hallmarking

“Staring April 1, 2023, the sale of only gold jewellery with HUID shall be permitted,” the Ministry said in a statement. This means only gold jewellery hallmarking done using the six-digit alphanumeric HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) Number will be permitted for sale.