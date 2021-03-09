Consumer Helpline received 81 complaints on service charge issues at restaurants

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The National Consumer Helpline, set up under the aegis of the Consumer Affairs Ministry, received 81 complaints regarding levying of service charge by restaurants, pubs and hotels in 2020.
The Consumer Affairs Ministry, in a written reply to a Lok Sabha question, said all the complaints were taken up with the respective hotels and restaurants for appropriate redressal and the response received by them were conveyed to complainants.
In 2017, the Ministry had issued guidelines stating that payment of service charge depends entirely on the discretion of consumers and that it is optional. It had also asked States to sensitise companies, hotels and restaurants regarding provisions related to unfair trade practices of the Consumer Protection Act. It had also said that hotels or restaurants needed to appropriately display information regarding charging service charges at their premises.
“The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 provides for a three tier quasi-judicial machinery called Consumer Commissions at the Central, State and District levels and the consumers can approach District Commissions for redressal of grievance related to collection of service charges by hotels and restaurants,” the Ministry stated in its reply.
