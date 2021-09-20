Consumer Price Index shows increase for agri, rural workers in August

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural and rural labourers saw an increase of five and four points respectively for August. While the CPI-AW is 1064, the CPI-RL is recorded at 1074 in August.
Principal Labour & Employment Advisor DPS Negi said the increase is mainly due to rise in prices of rice, milk, mustard-oil, vanaspati, groundnut-oil, tea leaf etc. "Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent in August, 2021 compared to 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively in July, 2021," he added.
The CPI in both the sectors saw and increase of 2.43 per cent and 2.28 per cent in the food group due to rise in prices of rice, milk, mustard-oil, vanaspati, groundnut-oil, tea leaf etc. The maximum increase in both the groups was experienced by Andhra Pradesh (15 points and 16 points respectively). Kerala saw the maximum decrease in the both the groups -- 13 points and 12 points respectively.
In the case of Agricultural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 15 points in 15 States, while a decrease of 2 to 13 points in five States. "Tamil Nadu with 1247 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 839 points stood at the bottom. In case of Rural Labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 16 points in 15 States while a decrease of 2 to 12 points in five States. Karnataka with 1235 points topped the index table whereas Bihar with 872 points stood at the bottom," the Labour Ministry said in a statement.
The fall in the prices of rice, tapioca, pulses, fish-fresh/dry, onion, chillies-green, vegetables and fruits, pan-leaf resulted in a decrease in Kerala.
