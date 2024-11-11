November 10, 2024 21:01

Joe Biden is not expected to attend COP29, nor will his successor Donald Trump, Reuters reported.

During his last presidency, Trump withdrew the US from the Paris agreement, and he is likely to do so again.

However, the delegation for the US at COP29 will be from the Biden White House, as Trump will not take office until January.

The “lame duck” delegation can still participate in the negotiations, and though they will not be able to bind the US government to clear future financial commitments, they are unlikely to stand in the way of agreement by other countries, meaning that the core decisions expected to made at COP29 on finance can still go ahead.