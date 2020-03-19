Coronavirus is hurting investor sentiments: GlobalData

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
The concerns around the coronavirus outbreak in China and its subsequent crisis in several other nations are expected to have a large impact on the global economy, which is also hurting investor sentiments. Investors have begun discussing coronavirus in their earnings transcripts, focusing on concerns and uncertainties revolving around the virus, GlobalData’s Company Filing Analytics platform found.
London-based GlobalData is a data and analytics providers.
The company in a media statement said that investment firm such as the Carlyle group acknowledged the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the global economy and the ongoing uncertainty around it. Bain Capital has stated that it is accessing the impact of the outbreak on the performance of its portfolio companies.
With the pandemic becoming a major threat for the global economy and financial markets, key institutions have lowered their forecast for global GDP growth. For instance, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in its Interim Economic Outlook report forecasted global real GDP growth to decline from 2.9 per cent in 2019 to 2.4 per cent in 2020. Investors see China as a promising market and are concerned about the pandemic's impact on the country’s economy as well as the gloomy economic outlook, the statement said.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...