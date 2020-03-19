Coronavirus is hurting investor sentiments: GlobalData

The concerns around the coronavirus outbreak in China and its subsequent crisis in several other nations are expected to have a large impact on the global economy, which is also hurting investor sentiments. Investors have begun discussing coronavirus in their earnings transcripts, focusing on concerns and uncertainties revolving around the virus, GlobalData’s Company Filing Analytics platform found.

London-based GlobalData is a data and analytics providers.

The company in a media statement said that investment firm such as the Carlyle group acknowledged the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the global economy and the ongoing uncertainty around it. Bain Capital has stated that it is accessing the impact of the outbreak on the performance of its portfolio companies.

With the pandemic becoming a major threat for the global economy and financial markets, key institutions have lowered their forecast for global GDP growth. For instance, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in its Interim Economic Outlook report forecasted global real GDP growth to decline from 2.9 per cent in 2019 to 2.4 per cent in 2020. Investors see China as a promising market and are concerned about the pandemic's impact on the country’s economy as well as the gloomy economic outlook, the statement said.