Coronavirus: Restaurants advised to shut down till March 31 by industry body

To curb the spread of coronavirus, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) , which represents over 5 lakh restaurants in the country, has advised its members to shut down their restaurants till March 31.

This decision comes at a time when several State governments have directed malls, pubs, discotheques, spas and multiplexes to shut down till March 31 and have also put restrictions on gatherings of more than 50 people in several key cities.

Anurag Katriar, President, NRAI said, “We were in discussion on this matter for the past 24 hours with our members. So we have now decided to advise our members to suspend operations of their restaurants till March 31. We feel this step needs to be taken keeping in mind the safety and health of our employees as well as guests.”

“While this will lead to losses for the industry but as responsible corporate citizens we believe its our duty to take such a measure for the safety of employees as well as customers,” he added.

NRAI said it is already in discussions with various stakeholders to work towards tiding over the ongoing financial challenges being faced by the industry.

The industry body believes over the next 2-3 days many restaurants will voluntary decide to shut down till March 31, even though this is an advisory by the apex industry body.