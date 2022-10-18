Corporate deal activity witnessed a 66 per cent decline in deal value in the July-September quarter to $10.2 billion ($ 29.8 billion), weighed down by the absence of big-ticket transactions for the quarter under review, a new report by Grant Thornton Bharat report showed.

This deal value of $10.2 billion is the second-lowest quarterly value seen in the last five years. There were fewer big-ticket transactions owing to a cautionary approach by the strategic and financial investors driven by macroeconomic factors, including inflation pressures and rate hikes, said the Dealtracker September 2022 report.

In deal volume, the July-September 2022 period saw a 25 per cent decline at 450 deals (600 deals in the same quarter last year).

On a sequential basis, the deal value in July-September 2022 declined 89 per cent as the April-June 2022 quarter saw the HDFC merger valued at $40 billion, along with two other deals valued over $10 billion. However, excluding these three top deals, the deal values still witnessed a 52 per cent decline.

The quarter under review (July-September 2022) recorded three deals valued over $1 billion, ten deals valued between $100 million and $999 million, and 15 deals valued between $5 million and $99 million.

Shanthi Vijetha, Partner- Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat, said “Two black swan events – pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical conflict have sparked inflationary conditions and significantly weighed on growth. Even as the outlook for global growth remains clouded by uncertainties, domestic growth is expected to hold up in the coming months”. As the monetary policy measures aim to anchor inflation expectations, the macroeconomic situation is expected to improve on the back of high-frequency consumption and better industrial indicators, he said.

A shift in policy focus towards infrastructure, manufacturing, land, labour reforms, financial services sector could cumulatively contribute to an upswing in the private sector, Vijetha added.

Both Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) activity and Private Equity deals declined in volume as well as value terms for the July-September 2022 period.

While the M&A space recorded $4.7 billion across 79 deals this quarter (July-September 2022), the private equity investment values declined 69 per cent in this quarter to $5.4 billion, and investment volumes were down 24 per cent.

Year-to-date sizzles

Corporate deal activity may have slumped in the July-September 2022 quarter, but year-to-date activity grew robust 10 per cent in volume terms at 1,599 (1,459) and a whopping 57 per cent to $114.5 billion ($72.8 billion), showed the Grant Thornton Bharat report.

While big-ticket M&A transactions contributed to overall values, PE investments dominated the deal volumes. The mega $40 billion HDFC-HDFC Bank merger announcement helped bolster the overall performance for January-September 2022.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit