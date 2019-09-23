Economy

Corporate tax cut to help manufacturing sector in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 23, 2019

Says the move will lead to a quantum jump in investment and employment

The tax breaks announced by the Finance Ministry last week will help the manufacturing sector in Maharashtra, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Fadnavis said that reducing the corporate tax to 25 per cent and lower tax bracket of 17 per cent for new manufacturing units was a very bold decision, which will spur new investments in the State.

Such a decision would lead to a quantum jump in investments and employment generation. It will also protect the Indian economy from the vagaries of the global slowdown and provide a major edge in international trade, he said.

However, when the media persons questioned the status of the political alliance with the Shiv Sena, which needs to be formed before Assembly election, Fadnavis said that the alliance would be announced at an appropriate time. He said that that the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar seems to be more confused over the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bhaujan Aghandi in the NCP- Congress alliance. On the other hand, Congress leaders were caught in infighting within the party.

Published on September 23, 2019
Maharashtra
manufacturing and engineering
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
GST cut in hotel tariffs will boost tourism sector: Minister